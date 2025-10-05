SPL: Iheanacho On Target In Celtic’s Thrilling Win Over Motherwell

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his impressive form as Celtic defeated Motherwell 3-2 in their Scottish Premiership encounter on Sunday.

The Nigeria international helped Brendan Rodgers’ side end a three -game winless run and close the gap on Hearts to two points.

Iheanacho opened scoring for the Hoops from the penalty spot three minutes before the half hour mark.

The 29- year-old has now scored three times for Celtic since arriving on a free transfer in the summer.

The forward’s goal was cancelled out by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos five minutes before the break.

Hibernian were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after Tawanda Maswanhise was fouled inside the box.

Stamatelopoulos converted the spot kick for his second of the game.

Benjamin Nygren restored parity for Celtic in the 69th minute.

Celtic got the winning goal through Daizen Maeda in stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



