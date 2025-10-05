EPL: Arokodare Subbed On As Wolves Hold Brighton

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was in action as Wolves played out a 1-1 draw against Brighton in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his fourth appearance for Wolves, is yet to open his Premier League goal account.



The former Genk star came on as a second-half substitution for Marshall Munetsi in the 80th minute.

Wolves took the lead with some good fortune when Marshall Munetsi’s volley was tipped onto the crossbar by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, only for the ricochet to hit his back and end up in the net despite his efforts.



However, with a single moment of quality from Stefanos Tzimas and a header from Jan Paul van Hecke, the Seagulls found a leveler late on, denying the hosts what would have been three vital points.



