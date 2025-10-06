NPFL: Mohammed Blames Complacency For Niger Tornadoes’ Draw With Kun Khalifat FC

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed has attributed his team’s stalemate against Kun Khalifat FC to complacency, reports Completesports.com.

The Ikon Allah Boys were forced to a 1-1 draw at home by Kun Khalifat in their matchday seven encounter on Sunday.

Abba Khalid gave the home team the lead with a stunning strike in the first half.

The visitors fought back equalising through Akuta Ugochukwu nine minutes from time.

Complacency And Fatigue

Mohammed stated that his team paid for underrating their opponent.

“Well, there was nothing wrong with our approach to the game, especially when playing at home, the plan was the same, which was to win,” Mohammed told the club’s media.

“But in football, three things are involved, either you win, draw or lose, irrespective of wherever you are playing, but, the bottom line was, the players judged Kun Khalifat FC based on the position they are occupying on the league table and I warned of such.

They clearly underrated the opponent.”

Secondly, fatigue equally tell, we travelled to Port Harcourt , played on Wednesday came back on Thursday and arrived at night so we couldn’t do anything on Friday, we only had a shake up with almost the same players with travel with.”

Mohammed Calls For Calm

Mohammed urged the supporters to keep supporting the team despite the disappointing outcome of the game.

” I think we didn’t play badly like some people would think, but we didn’t take our chances but is football for you, I appeal to our people to be calm, whatever we lose here we can equally get it back elsewhere, others even lost at home, so we should thank God for the point gained,” added Mohammed.

Niger Tornadoes will travel to Ozoro for their next game against Warri Wolves.

By Adeboye Amosu



