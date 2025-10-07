2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Ready For ‘Tough’ Argentina Test — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu says his team is battle ready for their Round of 16 fixture against Argentina at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com

The encounter will hold at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago on Wednesday.

Nigeria held Argentina to a 1-1 draw on Monday morning to secure a place in the Round of 16

The West Africans finished third in Group F with four points from three games.

Argentina on the other hand are unbeaten so far in the competition, recording three wins from their group games.

Zubairu is however unfazed with the quality of their opposition, and is optimistic the Flying Eagles can earn a berth in the quarter-finals.

“Every game is a new challenge, and we’ll prepare with the same mentality — focus, discipline, and teamwork,” Zubairu told FIFA.com.

“We respect Argentina, but it’s a challenge that must be overcome.”

It would be recalled that the Flying Eagles knocked out Argentina at the same stage of the competition two years ago.

By Adeboye Amosu



