2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Stars Missing As FIFA Picks Seven Stars from Group Stage

FIFA has named seven outstanding performers in the group stage of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup with no Flying Eagles players included, reports Completesports.com.

The likes of Daniel Bameyi, Daniel Daga, Sani Suleiman, and Tana Maigana have impressed for the Flying Eagles in Chile but failed to make the list of top performers.

United States of America captain, Benjamin Cremaschi, Pablo Garcia of Spain, and Rion Ichihara of Spain are on the shortlist.

Other players on the list are Mexico’s Gilberto Mora, Alejo Sarco of Argentina, Morocco youngster Gessime Yassine, and Hamed Yousef of Saudi Arabia.

Flying Eagles players will hope to hit the headlines in the knockout round of the competition.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will keep a date with Argentina in a Round of 16 fixture on Wednesday.

The encounter will hold

at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago.

By Adeboye Amosu



