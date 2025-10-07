2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Polokwane Camp Bubbles With 17 Players

17 players are now in Super Eagles’ camp in Polokwane ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Crocodiless of Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side opened camp for the matchday nine encounter in Polokwane on Monday.

Only two players reported for duty on the first day.

They were joined by 15 more players at their Ranch Hotel base on Tuesday.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Open Camp In Polokwane For Lesotho Clash

The Super Eagles will hold their first official training session at 6pm local time.

Six more players are still being expected in camp.

The three-time African champions will take on Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday.

Players In Super Eagles’ Camp

William Troost Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Chrisantus Uche, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Tolu Arokodare, Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye, Amas Obasogie.

By Adeboye Amosu



