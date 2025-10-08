2026 WCQ: 20 Players Set For Super Eagles’ Second Training

Zaidu Sanusi and Jerome Adams Akor are expected to arrive Super Eagles’ Polokwane camp on Wednesday (today), reports Comopletesports.com.

Sanusi and Akor will be part of Super Eagles’ evening training session.

A total of 18 players were in the team’s The Ranch Hotel as at Tuesday night.

United States of America-based midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi is expected to land in South Africa on Thursday.

Russia-based former junior international Olakunle Olusegun is yet to be issued with an entry visa into South Africa.

Nigeria will face Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on Friday.

The game will kick off at 6pm South Africa time (5pm Nigeria time).

By Adeboye Amosu



