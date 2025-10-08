Mikel: Super Eagles Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup

John Mikel Obi insists the Super Eagles can still secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will be up against the Crocodiless of Lesotho in a matchday nine encounter at New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday.

Eric Chelle’s side will round up their qualifying campaign with an home game against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic next week Tuesday.

The West Africans sit in third position in Group C with 11 points from eight games.

Nigeria will need to win their remaining two games to have any chance of qualifying for the mundial.

Make Or Mar For Super Eagles

Mikel said it is important for the players to fight hard to get positive results in the remaining two games.

“It’s going to be a crime, an absolute crime, if Nigeria doesn’t make it to the World Cup again,” Mikel said on the ObiOne Podcast.

“We love our football too much. Our World Cup fate is in the players’ hands. They have to win these two games—no excuses.”

Mikel Demands Fight From Players

Mikel also challenged the players to show responsibility on the pitch.

“At this stage, every off-field problem goes out the window. It’s about the players now,” he added.

“They must take responsibility and deliver. Nigerians are counting on them.”

By Adeboye Amosu



