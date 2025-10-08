2026 WCQ: We’ll Work Hard To Ensure We Get A Positive Result Against South Africa – Zimbabwe Goalkeeper

Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Washington Arubi says the Warriors still have the spirit and strength to rise again despite their recent struggles on the international stage.

The 40-year-old shot-stopper is already in camp with the national team as they prepare for two final World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Lesotho, matches that carry no mathematical bearing for Zimbabwe but plenty of pride.

Anchored at the bottom of the group with just four points, the Warriors can no longer qualify for the next round. Still, Arubi believes there’s value in fighting to the end.

“These games are important for us,” Arubi said (via All Africa).

“We are already in camp and looking forward to the big game on Friday.

“It’s a Southern African derby, so we’re going to work hard every day to ensure we get a positive result for the nation.”

The Marumo Gallants goalkeeper understands the emotion tied to the fixture, dubbed the Limpopo Derby, and knows the players’ attitude will define the team’s next chapter.

For Arubi, the closing qualifiers are less about points and more about pride, preparation, and rebuilding momentum ahead of the AFCON tournament in December.

A senior figure in the squad, Arubi has taken on a mentoring role within a largely youthful team.

“Since the day I was called back to the team, my focus has been on advising this great group of youngsters,” he said.

“I’ve been encouraging them to take the nation back to where we belong, and that’s what we are working towards. I am proud and confident that Zimbabwean football will be great again.”



