    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Lost Concentration After Argentina’s Early Goal –Lawal

    Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal believes the early goal the Flying Eagles conceded against Argentina unsettled the players in their 4-0 loss in the FIFA U20 World Cup round of 16 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on

    Alejo Sarco scored Argentina’s first as early as the second minute, before Maher Carrizo doubled the advantage from a free kick in the 23rd minute, disrupting Nigeria’s game plan.

    The South Americans made it 3-0 through Carrizo’s clinical finish before Mateo Silvetti sealed their victory in the 66th minute as he picked out the bottom left corner after receiving a pass inside the box.

    Reacting after the team’s elimination, Lawal, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the Flying Eagles struggled to cope with the pace and movement of Argentina.

    “It’s a pity that the Flying Eagles lost 4-0 to Argentina in the round of 16. However, the early goal unsettled the Flying Eagles players despite their attempt to level parity.

    “Yes, the players gave their best, but Argentina showed they are the better team going by the result.”


