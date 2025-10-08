2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Heavy Defeat To Argentina

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria bowed out of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile on Wednesday night following a 4-0 loss to Argentina. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 4/10

A poor performance from the goalkeeper. He was not at his best in the game.

Amos Ochoche 6/10

Certainly one of the revelations of the tournament for Nigeria. A lively display from the right-back despite his side’s defeat.

Haruna Aliyu 4/10

The centre-back struggled to cope with pace of the Argentine’s strikers. It was a tough evening for Aliyu.

Daniel Bameyi 5/10

The captain did his best to rally his team to victory but his effort was not enough.

Odinaka Okoro 4/10

Toiled hard with little or nothing to show for it.

Daniel Daga 6/10

Daga was one of Nigeria’s top performers in the game. He was replaced by Auwal Ibrahim 20 minutes from time.

Israel Ayuma 5/10

Showed flashes of his best in the first half. The midfielder however fizzled out after the break.



Nasiru Salihu 4/10

An error prone performance from the youngster. He gave away the free kick that led to the second goal.

Orseer Achihi 6/10

The Royal Antwerp winger took the place of the suspended Sani Suleiman in the starting line-up. He was one of Nigeria’s best performers on the night.

Tana Maigana 4/10

His worst performance of the competition. Maigana was replaced by Emmanuel Ekele two minutes after the hour mark.

Kparobo Ariehi 4/10

A subdued display from the Lillestrom striker. He finished the competition without a goal.

Substitutes

Auwal Ibrahim 3/10

Made his first appearance of competition. He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.

Abduljelil Kamaldeen 3/10

He took the place of Nasiru Salihu. The youngster didn’t make much impact following his introduction.

Emmanuel Ekele 3/10

He was lucky to escape a red card late in the game.

Azuka Alatan 3/10

Took the place of Odinaka Okoro . The game was already lost before his introduction.



