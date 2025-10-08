2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Heavy Defeat To Argentina

Close Menu
    The Flying Eagles of Nigeria bowed out of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile on Wednesday night following a 4-0 loss to Argentina. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

    Ebenezer Harcourt 4/10

    A poor performance from the goalkeeper. He was not at his best in the game.

    Amos Ochoche 6/10

    Certainly one of the revelations of the tournament for Nigeria. A lively display from the right-back despite his side’s defeat.

    Haruna Aliyu 4/10

    The centre-back struggled to cope with pace of the Argentine’s strikers. It was a tough evening for Aliyu.

    Daniel Bameyi 5/10

    The captain did his best to rally his team to victory but his effort was not enough.

    Odinaka Okoro 4/10

    Toiled hard with little or nothing to show for it.

    Daniel Daga 6/10

    Daga was one of Nigeria’s top performers in the game. He was replaced by Auwal Ibrahim 20 minutes from time.

    Israel Ayuma 5/10

    Showed flashes of his best in the first half. The midfielder however fizzled out after the break.


    Nasiru Salihu 4/10

    An error prone performance from the youngster. He gave away the free kick that led to the second goal.

    Orseer Achihi 6/10

    The Royal Antwerp winger took the place of the suspended Sani Suleiman in the starting line-up. He was one of Nigeria’s best performers on the night.

    Tana Maigana 4/10

    His worst performance of the competition. Maigana was replaced by Emmanuel Ekele two minutes after the hour mark.

    Kparobo Ariehi 4/10

    A subdued display from the Lillestrom striker. He finished the competition without a goal.

    Substitutes

    Auwal Ibrahim 3/10

    Made his first appearance of competition. He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.

    Abduljelil Kamaldeen 3/10

    He took the place of Nasiru Salihu. The youngster didn’t make much impact following his introduction.

    Emmanuel Ekele 3/10

    He was lucky to escape a red card late in the game.

    Azuka Alatan 3/10

    Took the place of Odinaka Okoro . The game was already lost before his introduction.


