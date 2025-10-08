2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Suffer Humiliating 4-0 Defeat To Argentina In Round Of 16 Clash

Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s journey at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup was brought to an end following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Argentina, in Wednesday’s round of 16 clash, Completesports.com reports.
It was revenge for the Argentines who were eliminated by the Flying Eagles on home soil 2-0 at this same stage in 2023.
Also, the Flying Eagles have now lost 11 times in 14 meetings (one win, two draws) against South American opponents at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Not a few will argue that Argentina were deserved winners as they dominated most parts of the game and created more scoring chances.
It was not a surprise when Argentina took the lead just two minutes into the contest, as Alejo Sarco slotted the ball home in the second minute, after Ebenezer Harcourt had wandered out of his goalline to claim an ariel ball.
In the 23rd minute Maher Carrizo made it 2-0 with a superb free kick as he beat Harcourt at his near post.
Carrizo then made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute, beating the offside trap, raced towards goal before slotting past a stranded Harcourt.
Then in the 66th minute Mateo Silvetti added the fourth goal with a low left foot strike after dribbling past Daniel Bamayi inside the box.
Argentina, who are on the quest of landing a seventh U-20 World Cup title, will now take on Mexico in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Africa’s other representative and U-20 AFCON champions South Africa lost 3-1 to Colombia in the other round of 16 encounter also played on Wednesday.
By James Agberebi
You guys disgraced your families and not us.
This coach has mad cow disease. How can your Afcon team be better than your WC team? I’m still baffled as to why Oliseh was dropped. Defence was zero except for the left back. Trash team trash coach.
lol useless corrupt NFF ,coaches and players lol . I’ve said it several times and I’ll say it again that corrupt NFF administrators have buried Nigeria football. The whole NFF needs to go if Nigeria really want to develop our football
Why almost all the players from Notth?
I know I expected a “mauling” but not this pathetic description. As for those penalty calls, the first player had run out of gas and casually fell. Ref was spot on.
How can you play to get penalties to move forward when you are not Lionel Messi led Argentina at the Qatar 2022 world cup which enjoyed such monumental privileges?
Reducing our standards to that is similar to wishing to qualify for the senior world cup after playing 5 draws (half of the series).
If mediocrity is not defined as that, I wonder what is.
NFF, over to you.
Let’s see the next northern Nigerian coach in cue for more eye scotching and atrocious performances.
I think when many foreign born players no longer want national team football with us and rather stay in international exile if their first nations don’t call them up (as more than half of the current Super Eagles will not successfully run the 2030 race), then we will begin to seek real grassroot football development.
Daga is still 18 so he has another under 20 world cup to dream of, abi?
We are extreme jokers.
Deo, come and do a post mortem on this disaster class 2025 set of under 20.
I’ll not be surprised if no one remembers 80% of this team as early as 2028.
Referee bias ko, Argentina bully ni.
The most painful part of this crash is that most of the locals have stood firmly in our corner yet
* Zero goals from our attack
* Zero goals from our wingers and midfield
* 2 penalty goals from 4 scored in 4 matches
* Princely 8 goals conceded
*All 4 scored were from 3 defenders.
And we had a world cup team.
Now, unto the next set of new mediocre, NFF sided, slot buying players and the failure cycle continues.
A round of applause for NFF and their technical team.
Even overaged under 20 teams in time past were a lot smarter than the current ones even though most of them fizzled out quickly too because nature set in.
Northern bloc, keep your slots jor. Our mumu never do finish.
Let’s try insanity again. We might get a more pristine result because the world will remain at a standstill for us to wake up finally.
Never say never. In Dr.drey voice, LMAOOO…
Make we dey see the “big leagues” our “future eagles” go go. CS no go kuku waste time.
Rubbish