2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Suffer Humiliating 4-0 Defeat To Argentina In Round Of 16 Clash

Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s journey at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup was brought to an end following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Argentina, in Wednesday’s round of 16 clash, Completesports.com reports.

It was revenge for the Argentines who were eliminated by the Flying Eagles on home soil 2-0 at this same stage in 2023.

Also, the Flying Eagles have now lost 11 times in 14 meetings (one win, two draws) against South American opponents at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Not a few will argue that Argentina were deserved winners as they dominated most parts of the game and created more scoring chances.

It was not a surprise when Argentina took the lead just two minutes into the contest, as Alejo Sarco slotted the ball home in the second minute, after Ebenezer Harcourt had wandered out of his goalline to claim an ariel ball.

In the 23rd minute Maher Carrizo made it 2-0 with a superb free kick as he beat Harcourt at his near post.

Carrizo then made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute, beating the offside trap, raced towards goal before slotting past a stranded Harcourt.

Then in the 66th minute Mateo Silvetti added the fourth goal with a low left foot strike after dribbling past Daniel Bamayi inside the box.

Argentina, who are on the quest of landing a seventh U-20 World Cup title, will now take on Mexico in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Africa’s other representative and U-20 AFCON champions South Africa lost 3-1 to Colombia in the other round of 16 encounter also played on Wednesday.

By James Agberebi



