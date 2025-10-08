NPFL: Rangers Floor Abia Warriors In Oriental Derby, Kano Pillars Pip Kwara United

Rangers defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 in their rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday five encounter in Enugu on Wednesday.

Chigozie Iwundu opened scoring for Rangers in the 13th minute.

The hosts doubled their advantage three minutes before the half hour mark through Godwin Obaje.

Obaje has now scored two goals in his last two games for the Flying Antelopes.

Rangers moved to fifth position on the standings with 11 points from seven games.

Abia Warriors remain in fourth position with 12 points from same number of matches.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars beat Kwara United 1-0 in rescheduled matchday six encounter.

Veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali scored the decisive goal in the 23rd minute.



