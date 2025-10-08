Ghana’s Black Stars hammered Central African Republic 5-0 on matchday 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Stade d’Honneur de Mekne in Morocco on Wednesday.

The dominant win means the Black Stars now lead Group I with 22 points, and are now on the verge of securing automatic World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars took the lead in the 20th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu powered home a header from a cross by Muhammed Kudus.

Otto Addo’s side extended their advantage on 52 minutes after as former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey calmly finished after a quality build-up involving Jordan Ayew.

Defender Alexander Djiku made it 3-0 in the 69th minute with a composed finish from another assist from Ayew.

In the 71st minute, Ayew himself scored a stunning goal off Gideon Mensah’s delivery to make it 4-0 and with three minutes left Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed the dominant win by converting a perfectly placed pass from Joseph Paintsil for his first international goal.

This 5-0 victory puts the Black Stars firmly in control of the group standings with one final qualifier remaining.

They now need only a draw in their final match against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, 2035 to seal their place at the 2026 World Cup.



