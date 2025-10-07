NPFL: Bazuaye Begins Work As Bendel Insurance Interim Technical Adviser

Newly appointed Bendel Insurance technical adviser Baldwin Bazuaye has started work at the club.

The former U-23 Eagles star supervised the team’s training session on Tuesday.

Bazuaye was directed to take charge of the team by Edo State Sports Commission Chairman Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele on Monday following the suspension of head coach, Greg Ikhenoba.

Bazuaye Demands Response

The former winger charged the players to wake up from their slumber and give their best to the club.

“I am in the saddle here for a temporary time and to help manage the situation pending when the issues that led to the suspension of your head coach are resolved,” Bazuaye was quoted by the club’s media.

‎”I have been given the responsibility to lead this team temporarily, please,I need the cooperation of everybody. We must do everything to start getting results and get out of the present situation.

” If there are any grievances and unresolved issues, please drop them. As for our players, discipline must be your watchword. You must prove your Coach right and justified for bringing you here. We must wake up and everybody should know his responsibilities.”

The Benin Arsenals have recorded one win from seven outings in the NPFL this season.

Bendel Insurance will take on Ikorodu City in their next league game at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos o this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



