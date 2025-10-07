2026 WCQ: Lesotho Set Up Base In Polokwane For Super Eagles Clash

The Crocodiles of Lesotho have set up camp in Polokwane ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of wNigeria.

South African- based players such as captain Sekhoane Moerane, Thabo Makhele and Motebang Sera who were in action in the PSL over the weekend have all joined their teammates in camp.

All the 23 invited players are now at the disposal of head coach, Leslie Notsi.

They will hold their first official training session in Polokwane on Wednesday.

Lesotho will host the Super Eagles in a matchday nine encounter at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday.

The Super Eagles opened camp for the crucial encounter on Monday.

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



