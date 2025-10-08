Arsenal Plan To Expand Emirates Stadium Capacity

Arsenal have held internal discussions about expanding the capacity of Emirates Stadium.

According to BBC Sport, the talks are still at an early stage with no favoured plan on how to move forward decided yet, but the possibility of home matches being played at Wembley Stadium if work was to take place has been discussed.

The Gunners played Champions League matches at the old Wembley Stadium in both the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons.

Rivals Tottenham played Champions League matches at the current Wembley in 2016-17, before playing all of their ‘home’ fixtures at Wembley in 2017-18 and most of 2018-19 while their new stadium was completed.

Next year will mark 20 years since the Gunners moved to the Emirates from Highbury.

It is understood talks have involved the possibility of changing the seating plan in order to add thousands of seats as the Gunners look to keep pace with the largest stadiums in the country.

With a capacity of 60,704, Arsenal have the fifth-largest stadium among English football clubs.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford is the biggest ground with a capacity of 74,879, while Tottenham’s home is second (62,850), West Ham (62,500) third and Liverpool (61,276) fourth.



