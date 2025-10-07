NPFL: Bendel Insurance Head Coach Ikhenoba Suspended Over Poor Performance

Bendel Insurance head coach Greg Ikhenoba has been suspended by the Edo State Sports Commission, reports Completessports.com.

The suspension, according to a statement signed by the ESSC Director of Media and Communications, Kehinde Osagiede takes effect from Monday, 6 October, 2025.

The Commission took the decision following Bendel Insurance 1-0 home defeat to Nasarawa United last weekend.

Ikhenoba’s assistant, Baldwin Bazuaye has been directed to take charge of the team.

The Benin Arsenals have endured a poor start to the season, recording just one win from seven games.

They currently occupy 16th position on the table with six points.

Insurance will be away to Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan, Lagos this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu




