Kane Opens Up On Potential Return To Premier League

Bayern Munich England striker Harry Kane has spoken about his potential return to the Premier League

There have been reports on Kane making a return to the Premier League with many believing the former Tottenham star is destined to head back home.

“In terms of staying longer at Bayern, I could definitely see that”.

“I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation”, told @Guardian (Fabrizio Romano).

“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

“I am fully all in with Bayern. If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic.

“I am calm, I love the manager at Bayern and as long as we are improving and I am improving then I am happy to see what we can achieve.”



