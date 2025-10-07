Close Menu
    Kane Opens Up On Potential Return To Premier League

    2 Mins Read
    Bayern Munich England striker Harry Kane has spoken about his potential return to the Premier League

    There have been reports on Kane making a return to the Premier League with many believing the former Tottenham star is destined to head back home.

    “In terms of staying longer at Bayern, I could definitely see that”.

    “I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation”, told @Guardian (Fabrizio Romano).

    “In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

    “I am fully all in with Bayern. If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic.

    “I am calm, I love the manager at Bayern and as long as we are improving and I am improving then I am happy to see what we can achieve.”


