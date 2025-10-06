2026 WCQ: If Any Team Deserves To Go To The World Cup It’s South Africa –Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his charges deserve to go to the FIFA World Cup in North America next year after working extremely hard to put themselves in contention in the last two years.

The South African senior men’s national team assembled in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on Monday morning ahead of their away World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, 10 October 2025.

They will wrap up their qualifying campaign when they host Rwanda in the last qualifier at the Mbombela Stadium, in Mpumalanga, on Tuesday, 14 October 2025. Both matches will be played at 18h00.

“There are no doubts, there have never been any doubts from my side, and I will try to transfer this to the players at a meeting we will have on Tuesday,” he said (via safa.net).

“I believe in this group and I am sure that they will do everything in their power to win that game on Friday. Why should we doubt ourselves now after our performances in the qualifiers? If there is a team that deserves to go to the World Cup, it is South Africa.”



