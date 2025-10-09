Super Eagles Will Deliver World Cup Ticket — Ndidi, Moffi

Wilfred Ndidi insists the Super Eagles won’t relent in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions have endured a difficult qualifying campaign with just two wins from eight games.

Eric Chelle’s men occupy third position in Group C with 11 points.

The Super Eagles must win their last two qualifying games against Crocodiles of Lesotho, and Cheetahs of Benin Republic, and also pray joint leaders Benin and South Africa drop points for them to have any chance of making it to the mundial.

Ndidi On Upcoming Games

Ndidi said they know the importance of the upcoming games, and will fight for maximum points.

“We know where we are at the moment, and these two games are really crucial, but firstly, we’ll focus on the game against Lesotho before we turn our attention to the one against Benin, Ndidi told the Super Eagles media

“What is most important right now is the game against Benin.”

Moffi In Bullish Mood

“We the guys, we’re really confident about qualifying for the World Cup,” he declared.

“We have to do our part and wait for the result of the other teams. We are confident that things will go our way.”

By Adeboye Amosu



