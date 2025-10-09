Is Eric Chelle’s 23-Man Squad Good Enough To Beat Lesotho And Benin Republic?

In this video, we analyze Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad and discuss if it’s good enough to beat Lesotho and Benin Republic in the upcoming matches.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles of Nigeria Are Set For The Final Lap Of The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

* Assessment Of Eric Chelle’s squad ahead of the games against Lesotho and Benin Republic

* What are the expectations for the Eagles’ final two matches of the qualifying series?

