2025 U-20 W/Cup: Zubairu Takes Responsibility For Flying Eagles’ Defeat To Argentina

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has accepted responsibility for his side’s defeat to Argentina, reports Completesports.com.

The seven-time African champions bowed out of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday night following a 4-0 thumping by Argentina.

The South Americans scored twice in each half to claim victory in the Round of 16 encounter.

Zubairu On Loss To Argentina

Zubairu said he take responsibility for the disappointing result.

“It’s football, i’m part of it. I take the blame and responsibility. The day they win, they win, and as they lost today, I take responsibility,” he said in his post-match reaction.

Poor Start Cost Flying Eagles

The Flying Eagles conceded after two minutes with Alejo Sarco slotting home Dylan Gorosito’s cross.

Maher Carrizo doubled the lead with a superb free-kick in the 23rd minute.

Zubairu confessed the early goals destablised his team.

“I think the early goal is part of what destabilised us. We conceded very early, and even the second goal came not too far from the first. That affected our approach,” added Zubairu.

Lack Of Intensity

Zubairu also pointed out his team’s failure to match the intensity of their opponent.

“The level of our fight off the ball was not enough. That’s what gave the Argentines a lot of opportunity and space to operate. Anytime we lost the ball, we weren’t fighting back quickly,” he lamented.

By Adeboye Amosu



