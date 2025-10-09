NPFL: Kun Khalifat Return To Owerri, Host Enyimba In Oriental Derby

Kun Khalifat will host Enyimba of Aba in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 8 Oriental Derby at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Completesports.com reports.

Kun Khalifat Move Home After Playing In Aba

The newly promoted Kun Khalifat have been playing their home matches in the 2025/2026 NPFL season at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba. However, this fixture against the People’s Elephant has been moved to Owerri — the ancestral home ground of the Pride of the Imolites — where they hosted their 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL) home matches.

Anaemena Confirms Return To Owerri

Ifeanyi Anaemena, a former Super Eagles defender and current Sporting Director of Kun Khalifat, confirmed the development exclusively to Completesports.com on Thursday afternoon.

“Our Matchday 8 home match against Enyimba will be played at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri,” Anaemena said excitedly.

“You’re aware that we’ve been playing our home matches in Aba since the start of the season, but now we’re coming back home, starting with this match against Enyimba.”

Anaemena: It’s Another Oriental Derby

Anaemena described the clash as another big Oriental Derby following their earlier encounter with Rangers International in Enugu, which ended in a draw.

“Yes, it’s an Oriental Derby. We played our first Oriental Derby of the season against Rangers in Enugu, which ended in a draw.

“But this time, we’re going to be playing our home matches at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, going forward, having sorted out everything regarding our home return with the Imo State Sports Commission, the FA, and all relevant stakeholders.”

Sporting Director Urges Fans To Storm Stadium

The Kun Khalifat Sporting Director appealed to fans and supporters to come out in large numbers and back the team to victory.

“We’re therefore appealing to our loyal supporters to troop out to the stadium and cheer us to victory. They should stand behind us so we can make it a special day to remember.

“We need their support. We want to make the Imolites happy with a good result, and we need them in their large numbers to make things happen.”

By Sab Osuji



