Yobo: I’m Hoping For A Miracle, Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Miss 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Joseph Yobo says he’s hoping for a miracle to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



To keep their World Cup dream alive, Nigeria must take maximum points from both games with strong goal margins and hope South Africa drops points in at least one of their remaining fixtures.



Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, Yobo stated that it will be a disaster if the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the biggest football showpiece.



“I feel horrible because something similar happened during our time. We were young, a strong generation, and missing the 2006 World Cup affected our careers.

“We had just come off the 2002 tournament, and that continuity would have helped many of us move to bigger clubs. Missing that World Cup was a setback. The World Cup is the biggest stage in football.



“It goes beyond the players. It impacts the nation, the fans, even the economy. For a country like Nigeria not to be there, it doesn’t make sense. It affects everyone, because football is a huge part of our culture.



“We can’t keep making these mistakes. I’m not even thinking about not qualifying. I’m just hoping that a miracle happens somewhere. But we must play our part first.”









