Eguavoen: I Have No Interest In Chelle’s Job

Augustine Eguavoen, technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has expressed deep distaste over reports in sections of the media that he was being tipped, alongside Ladan Bosso to replace Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle.

The reports also claimed Eguavoen and Bosso will lead the Super Eagles to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former international stated that he is hurt by the baseless rumour.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from,” Eguavoen told thenff.com.

“I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro, when these gentlemen coached the Super Eagles, at different periods. It is uncalled-for.

“We all need to work together to see the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations championship in Morocco.”

By Adeboye Amosu



