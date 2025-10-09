Palmer Expected To Be Out Until November

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is expected to be out of action until November following a club meeting about his persistent groin injury, BBC Sport.

The 23-year-old has faced recurring issues since the injury emerged during a shortened two-week pre-season that followed his starring role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory in July.

It has limited him to just four appearances across all competitions this season.

Palmer was substituted after 21 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on 20 September, and afterwards manager Enzo Maresca said the club would “protect” the England international with a period of rest to ensure his recovery after the current international break.

He is likely to miss games against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland and Wolves.

Palmer was not named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for Thursday’s friendly against Wales and Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

When announcing the squad, England head coach Tuchel said Palmer’s injury was “concerning” and expressed fears it could become “chronic”.



