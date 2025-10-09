CACL: Remo Stars Can Eliminate Mamelodi Sundowns --Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has expressed optimism that Remo Stars can stun Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round of the CAF Champions League.



Recall that Remo Stars defeated Comoros side Union Sportive de Zilimadjou 5-0 over two legs to extend their run in the competition.



However, the team will face a stiff opponent in South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on October 19 in Abeokuta after their league fixture in Katsina.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that Remo Stars have experienced players capable of helping the team against Sundowns.

“Considering that Sundowns have more experience in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars will face a tough battle.”



“However, football is a game of 11 players, and the team that utilizes their goal-scoring chances will definitely win the encounter.



“The first leg will play a big factor in deciding who will win this game. If Remo Stars win with a two- or three-goal advantage, then Sundowns are in trouble.”



With their depth, experience, and big-stage pedigree, Sundowns will be a giant test for a Remo Stars side that has never featured in the CAF Champions League group stages.



