Man United In Talks With Maguire Over New Deal

Premier League giants Manchester United are in talks with Harry Maguire over a new contract.

The centre-back’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season.

Maguire, who joined United back in 2019 for a fee of £80million from Leicester, has played seven times in all competitions this term.

He has been in and out of Ruben Amorim’s starting XI, and scored in United’s penalty defeat by Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

Now, the Red Devils are reportedly in talks to renew the 32-year-old’s contract, according to Fabrizio Romano (via The Standard).

The England international is thought to have impressed with his contributions and leadership during Amorim’s tenure, where he has often featured at the heart of the Portuguese’s back three.

Also Read: Lampard Likens Caicedo To Kante, Makelele

Maguire’s previous terms would have seen his deal expire at the end of the last campaign, but the club triggered a one-year extension clause in January.

Since joining United, Maguire has played 253 times for the club, scoring 16 goals.

He was stripped of the club captaincy by Erik in ten Hag at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, as Bruno Fernandes assumed the armband.



