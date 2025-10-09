2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Coach Olowookere Unveils Final Squad

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has named 21 players in his final squad for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Captain Shakirat Moshood, goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu, defender Jumai Adebayo and forward Queen Joseph are among the players named in the squad by Olowookere.

Goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface, defenders Azeezat Oduntan and Christiana Sunday, midfielders Muinat Rotimi and Zainab Raji, and forwards Chisom Nwachukwu and Mariam Yahaya are also included.

The Flamingos arrived in Morocco’s commercial and industrial capital, Casablanca, on Wednesday, for the final phase of preparations for the competition.

The Flamingos have been drawn in Group D, alongside Canada, France, and Samoa.

Read Also:Flamingos Land In Morocco For U-17 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria will kick off their campaign against Canada on Sunday, October 19, before facing France three days later — both matches scheduled for 8 p.m Nigerian time at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) and Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1) in the city of Sale.

Their final group stage encounter will be against Samoa on October 25, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3) still in Sale.

Olowookere’s Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Elizabeth Boniface (Abia Angels); Onyinyechi Opara (Imo Strikers); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo (Rivers Angels); Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo); Christiana Sunday (Imo Strikers); Nofisat Tijani (Youthful Talent 99); Fatimoh Shuaib (Nasarawa Amazons)

Midfielders: Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy); Shavih Istifanus (Youth Arise Academy); Zainab Raji (Dannaz FC); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy); Ayomide Abubakar (Onimarg FC)

Forwards: Kaosarat Olanrewaju (Ayishat Yusuf Academy, Lagos); Mariam Yahaya (FC Robo); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Tabitha Terlumu (Braavos, Edo); Precious Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Chisom Nwachukwu (Rivers Angels)



