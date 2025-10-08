Flamingos Land In Morocco For U-17 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Flamingos have arrived safely in Casablanca, Morocco ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials departed Abuja around 7.18am on Wednesday, and arrived Casablanca 11.28am after a smooth 4 hours 20 minutes flight.

The Flamingos are lodged at Ibis Hotel, Casablanca, and will hold a light training session this evening.

Bankole Olowookere’s side head to the competition in confident mood having won all their 10 friendlies, scoring 44 goals, and conceding none.

They will face New Zealand in a friendly on Friday.

The Flamingos will also take on Paraguay in another friendly next week Tuesday.

Nigeria will face France,Canada, and Samoa in Group C at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.



By Adeboye Amosu



