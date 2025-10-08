Aiyegbeni: It’s Not Easy To Score Goals In Premier League

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has disclosed that scoring goals in the Premier League is not the most difficult task for a player.



Aiyegbeni stated that in an interview with Sky Sports, where he described the league as one of the most difficult leagues in the world.



Recall that across 252 top‑flight appearances, Aiyegbeni netted 95 times, outpacing fellow Nigerians such as Nwankwo Kanu (54 goals), Efan Ekoku (53), Shola Ameobi (43), and Kelechi Iheanacho (42).



Reflecting on his achievement, he noted that he’s honoured and proud to be recognized among the top goalscorers in the best league in the world.

“It’s massive when you mention these names like Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Adebayor, Didier Drogba. Being on that list is unbelievable, scoring goals in one of the world’s best leagues. Being top five in that list and the highest scoring Nigerian striker is a huge achievement. Records are meant to be broken, but to be up there, to score goals, is an honour.”



“In the Premier League, it’s so difficult to score goals; you see many players who struggle to score goals here because it’s a hard league. You have to get used to it. So, it’s an honour, it makes me feel proud of myself.



I’m very proud of scoring 95 goals in the Premier League, so many scored 100, but I didn’t have the chance to do it because I was injured for eleven months.



“I wish I hadn’t got injured, because it would’ve been five more goals. I’m not greedy. I’m happy, honoured even, very pleased to have reached that milestone in a huge league.



“A boy from Benin scoring 95 goals, I’m grateful,” Big Yak concluded.



