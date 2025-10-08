2026 WCQ: Cape Verde’s Automatic Qualification Delayed After Thrilling 3-3 Draw With Libya

Cape Verde Islands will have to wait five more days before getting a last chance to secure a first-ever World Cup spot after they drew 3-3 away in a thrilling encounter in Libya on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The island archipelago, off the west coast of Africa, needed three points from their last two Group D matches to become the second smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup.

However, the draw in Tripoli means they have to win at home to Eswatini on Monday.

Cape Verde moved onto 20 points, two ahead of Cameroon, who battled to win 2-0 away in Mauritius at the same time.

Cameroon’s eight previous World Cup appearances are more than any other African country, but they took 57 minutes before Nicolas Ngamaleu opened the scoring with Bryan Mbeumo adding a second in stoppage time.



