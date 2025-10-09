2026 WCQ: We Need To Start Well, Be Aggressive Against Lesotho –Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said his players need to have a strong start against Lesotho in Friday’s Group C, matchday 9 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Polokwan, South Africa.

The Super Eagles will hope to keep their World Cup qualification dreams alive by going for the three points against Lesotho.

When both teams clashed on matchday 1 in Uyo, the Super Eagles came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw thanks to a Semi Ajayi goal.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Nigerian team who have only managed two victories, five draws and one defeat.

After eight matches played the AFCON 2023 runners-up are third on 11 points, three points behind leaders Benin Republic and second placed South Africa.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, which is the first of two fixtures for the Super Eagles, Chelle pointed out that focus would be key for his players.

“This is football anything can happen, could be because of the weather, because of the referee, because of injury,” he said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“So we need to stay focus about what we want from this game, to have this victory. We need to stay focus on this game against Lesotho, a great team with a good coach and we need to be very focus to start well in this game with lots of intensity, aggression to score and win this game.”

Also speaking at the presser, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong have to respect Lesotho because they got a point off them when both teams clashed in the reverse tie.

“We are approaching this the same way we approached South Africa, it’s important for us to go for the three points. We have to show Lesotho respect because they picked up point against us.

“So it’s going to be an important game for both of us, we’ve had two good training sessions and we look forward to the game tomorrow.

By James Agberebi



