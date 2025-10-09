Zidane Benched As Algeria Qualify For 2026 World Cup After 3-0 Away Win Vs Somalia

Riyad Mahrez led from the front as Algeria became the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after cruising to a 3-0 win over Somalia, BBC Sport reports.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City winger provided the cross for Mohamed Amoura’s early volley and then drilled in a rising half-volley himself in the 19th minute.

Mahrez, who was captaining his side, toyed with his marker before creating the third for Amoura 12 minutes into the second half, and both men were withdrawn soon after.

Algeria came close to adding to their lead through Youcef Belaili, but the final whistle was greeted by a huge roar from the partisan crowd in Oran.

The Desert Foxes are assured of top spot in Group G with one game to spare and will return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they were beaten by eventual champions Germany in the last 16.

What was nominally a home game for Somalia was actually played in the Algerian coastal city because the Ocean Stars do not have a stadium fit for international football in their own country.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men join fellow North African sides Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt at the 2026 finals in North and Central America.

Also Read: Yobo: I’m Hoping For A Miracle, Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Miss 2026 World Cup

Luca Zidane, son of France legend and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine, remained on the bench after the goalkeeper switched international allegiance and received his first call-up this month.

The 27-year-old, whose grandparents were born in Algeria, previously represented France at youth level.

Uganda all but clinched second place in Group G after beating Botswana 1-0 thanks to Jude Ssemugabi’s second-half header from a corner.

The Cranes are three points ahead of Mozambique, who fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Guinea, and hold a 10-goal advantage over their rivals when it comes goal difference.

Uganda travel to Algeria, while Mozambique are away to Somalia in the final round of games on Monday.

Only the four best second-placed sides across the nine groups will enter African play-offs next month, with the overall winners then advancing to a final inter-continental qualifier.



