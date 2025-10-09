2026 WCQ: I just Have To Give What I Can For The Team –Akor Adams

Super Eagles new invitee Akor Adams has said he will have to give what he can to help the team achieve its goal of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles will be guests to Lesotho on Friday on matchday 9 before hosting Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday in the final qualifier.

After eight matches, the Super Eagles are in third place on 11 points and are three points behind Benin Republic (14 points) and South Africa (14 points) who are first and second respectively.

The Super Eagles must win their remaining two games and hope results in other fixtures favours them.

Speaking from the team’s camp in Polokwane, Adams said:”I just have to give what I can for the team in general, whoever is playing we give support and if you’re called upon by the coach you just do your best.

“There are a couple of guys that I’m in touch with and I’m looking forward in making more relationship and also better friendship.”

Before heading to the Super Eagles camp, Adams was on target for Sevilla in their 4-1 win against Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga at the weekend.

Meanwhile, coach Eric Chelle’s men will be targeting their second away win in the group when they face Lesotho, after overcoming Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali.

Om matchday 1 of the qualifiers Lesotho held a star-studded Super Eagles side to a 1-1 draw win Uyo.

Their only defeat came on matchday 4 against Benin Republic who came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Abidjan.



By James Agberebi



