Rivers United In Strong Position To Win NPFL Title –Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo believes Rivers United are in a strong position to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title despite struggling in the CAF Champions League.



Recall that Rivers United are top of the league on 41 points with two outstanding games yet to be played.



The team is closely followed by Nasarawa United (39 points), Ikorodu City (38 points), and Abia Warriors (38 points) on the league table.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that The Pride of Rivers have the experience to weather the storm and clinch the title.

“I am impressed with the performance of Rivers United in the NPFL even though their performance in the CAF Champions League may not be encouraging. However, still holding the top place in the NPFL shows the team’s determination to clinch something this season.



“Yes, it’s been a difficult journey in the CAF competition, but they have put up a good fight in the league, where I think Rivers United are in a strong position to claim the title.



“Mind you, if they win their remaining two outstanding matches, they will be eight points above their closest rival, Nasarawa, in the league.”







