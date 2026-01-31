Ethiopia Submits Bid To Host 2028 AFCON

The Ethiopian Football Federation has officially submitted a bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations following changes to the tournament’s scheduling.

Ethiopia had initially targeted the 2029 edition, but CAF’s decision in December 2025 to stage AFCON every four years from 2028 forced a revision of the country’s plans.

With the new cycle in place, the federation has shifted its focus to securing hosting rights for the 2028 tournament.

According to ghanasoccernet, state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, EFF Secretary General Bahiru Tilahun confirmed that a formal bid has been lodged, with the process backed by firm guarantees from the Ethiopian government.

The support, he noted, underlines the country’s commitment to meeting CAF’s hosting requirements.

At present, Ethiopia does not have a CAF-accredited stadium, but several projects are nearing completion.

The Adey Abeba Stadium in Addis Ababa is at an advanced stage, while other cities under consideration include Bahir Dar, Dire Dawa, Hawassa, Jimma, and Mekele, all with stadium developments underway.

Ethiopia faces competition from a proposed joint bid involving Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa.

Egypt has also been linked with interest in hosting the tournament, although no official bid has been confirmed.

Ethiopia hosted the AFCON in 1962 and were crowned African champions.

They were also hosts of the tournament in 1968 and 1976.



