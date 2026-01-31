Tottenham vs Man City: Spurs Seek League Revival As Guardiola’s Side Chase Arsenal

Manchester City are set to visit Tottenham for a huge Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The Cityzens are looking to secure just their second league win of the year as they seek to close in on Arsenal in the league standings.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Tottenham

Tottenham have endured a disappointing 2025/26 Premier League season and are currently languishing in 14th position following a five-game winless streak in the league. That run includes a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley over the weekend, where Cristian Romero’s last-minute header rescued a point.

Spurs are one of four English teams yet to win a single league game since the turn of the year. They are joined by defending champions Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

However, Tottenham are enjoying a far more impressive campaign in the UEFA Champions League, which stands in stark contrast to their league form.

The north London side claimed automatic qualification to the Round of 16 after finishing fourth, sealing progress with a three-match winning run that included victories over German outfits Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Thomas Frank’s side will be hoping to transfer their European form to the league and end their domestic winless run when they host City.

Man City

Manchester City recorded a 2-0 win against Galatasaray in the last round of matches in the Champions League league phase.

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki were both on the scoresheet to down Okan Buruk’s side.

Despite the victory, Pep Guardiola’s men only escaped the competition’s play-off round by a single point, courtesy of Real Madrid’s 4-2 defeat to Benfica.

The Cityzens followed that up by beating Wolves 2-0 last weekend to claim their first league win of the year after going five matches without one.

Omar Marmoush and new signing Antoine Semenyo netted the goals as City closed the gap on Arsenal to four points.

The 2023 treble winners will be hoping to build momentum as they visit one of the grounds that has not been favourable to them in recent years.

Head-To-Head Statistics

The two Premier League outfits have faced each other 165 times across all competitions. Tottenham hold a narrow edge with 66 victories compared to City’s 64, while 35 matches have ended in draws.

Spurs have also enjoyed success in recent meetings, winning seven of their last 12 league encounters against City — including a stunning 2-0 triumph at the Etihad earlier this season.

No team has recorded more victories against Guardiola than Tottenham (10, tied with Liverpool and Manchester United).

Key Players Analysis

Tottenham

Cristian Romero

Romero has been an outstanding performer for Tottenham this season. Known for his aggressive, proactive defending, high-intensity pressing and exceptional tackling, the Spurs captain is also a significant attacking threat, having scored six goals and provided four assists.

Joao Palhinha lo

Palhinha is renowned for his ability to break up opposition play and distribute the ball efficiently. His influence at both ends of the pitch has seen him described as a complete midfielder.

The 30-year-old has also contributed effectively in attack, scoring five goals — including the winner against City in the first leg — and providing three assists.

Man City

Erling Haaland

Haaland has been City’s standout performer this season, registering 27 goals and four assists in all competitions.

The Norwegian is a unique goalscorer with blistering pace, elite off-the-ball movement and clinical, powerful finishing. He has four goals and one assist in seven appearances against Spurs.

Rayan Cherki

Cherki has become a key figure in the City squad since his £32 million summer move from Olympique Lyonnais.

The France international already boasts 17 goal involvements — eight goals and nine assists — across all competitions, staking his claim as one of the standout signings of the 2025 summer window.

Cherki is a creative, technically gifted attacking midfielder, renowned for his close control, elite dribbling and ability to create and score goals in the final third.

Team News

Tottenham

Spurs are currently dealing with several injury concerns. Micky van de Ven is a doubt after missing the midweek win over Frankfurt with a minor issue, according to head coach Frank. The defender will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s kick-off.

Frank also confirmed that Pedro Porro has suffered a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for the next four weeks.

Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are all long-term absentees and will miss this clash.

Man City

Jeremy Doku, who provided two assists against Galatasaray, was substituted in the first half due to a calf injury. Guardiola has since confirmed the winger is expected to miss Sunday’s trip to Spurs.

This fixture will also come too soon for Ruben Dias, who is expected to return at the beginning of next month after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this year.

Josko Gvardiol, Savinho, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are also set to miss the match with long-term injuries.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Tottenham (3-5-2):

Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Spence, Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr, Udogie; Simons, Solanke

Man City (4-1-4-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Aït-Nouri; Rodri; Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland

By Habeeb Kuranga



