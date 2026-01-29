Close Menu
    Man City Star Forward To Miss Tottenham Clash With Injury

    Pep Guardiola believes Jeremy Doku will miss Manchester City’s game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, after he was forced out of Wednesday’s match against Galatasaray with an injury.

    Doku made an excellent start to Manchester City’s final Champions League League Phase game on Wednesday, setting up both of his team’s goals against Galatasaray.

    But after just 37 minutes, Doku limped out of the contest with an injury.

    Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola (via Daily Cannon) confirmed that Doku was “injured”, adding that the problem was “a calf, [he] felt something”.

    Guardiola added: “It’s a big miss. Jeremy is such an important player for many reasons. The creativity in the final third. But yeah, we’ll see.”


