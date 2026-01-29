Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Squad Can Compete With Any Team In The World –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has disclosed that the current crop of players that won bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations can compete with any team in the world.



Recall that the three-time AFCON winners finished third at the just-concluded AFCON 2025 after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalty shootout.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Super Eagles’ transition of play was exceptional at the tournament



He also noted that the team’s attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams made life difficult for defenders.

“The AFCON 2025 brought out the best from the Super Eagles as their movement and transition of play was so exceptional.



“Except for the Morocco.game, where the Super Eagles lost on penalties, I was generally impressed with the performance of the players in all the matches that they played.



“The Super Eagles attack was also something that gave me joy because the attacking trio of Lookman, Osimhen and Akor scored brilliant goals at the tournament



“There is no doubt that the current Eagles can compete with any team in the world.”



