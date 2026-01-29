Close Menu
    NPFL: Ikorodu City Pip 3SC In South West Derby, Remo Stars Lose Wolves

    Ikorodu City defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in the the South West derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday.

    Joseph Arumala scored the winning goal for Ikorodu City in the second minute.

    The Oga Boys moved to third position with 38 points from 23 games.

    Holders Remo Stars continued their poor run of form, going down 1-0 to Warri Wolves in Ozoro.

    Wolves got their goal in the 52nd minute through Chisom Orji.

    Basement club Kun Khalifat defeated Kwara United 2-0 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

    Chikamso Amaefula netted the winning goal six minutes before the hour mark.

    At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 0-0 draw by Barau FC.

    Full Results
    Wolves 1-0 Remo Stars
    Bendel Insurance 0-0 Barau
    Ikorodu City 1-0 3SC
    Kun Khalifat 1-0 Kwara Utd
    Bayelsa Utd 0-0 Tornadoes

