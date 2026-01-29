NPFL: Ikorodu City Pip 3SC In South West Derby, Remo Stars Lose Wolves

Ikorodu City defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in the the South West derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Thursday.

Joseph Arumala scored the winning goal for Ikorodu City in the second minute.

The Oga Boys moved to third position with 38 points from 23 games.

Holders Remo Stars continued their poor run of form, going down 1-0 to Warri Wolves in Ozoro.

Wolves got their goal in the 52nd minute through Chisom Orji.

Basement club Kun Khalifat defeated Kwara United 2-0 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Chikamso Amaefula netted the winning goal six minutes before the hour mark.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 0-0 draw by Barau FC.

Full Results

Wolves 1-0 Remo Stars

Bendel Insurance 0-0 Barau

Ikorodu City 1-0 3SC

Kun Khalifat 1-0 Kwara Utd

Bayelsa Utd 0-0 Tornadoes

By Adeboye Amosu




