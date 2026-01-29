NPFL Amapakabo Blames Early Panic For Abia Warriors Home Draw With Wikki Tourists

Abia Warriors head coach Imama Amapakabo has revealed that his side were in too much of a hurry to secure victory in Wednesday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 23 fixture against visiting Wikki Tourists, a situation he said led to an early loss of composure, Completesports.com reports.

Amapakabo Explains Abia Warriors’ Loss Of Composure

The Umuahia-based side took the lead in the 55th minute of the pulsating encounter through Chukwuemeka Obioma, but former Abia Warriors forward Taheer Abubakar struck soon after to deny the hosts maximum points, as the contest ended 1–1.

The draw represented Abia Warriors’ only point from a possible six in a back-to-back home run, leaving the club third on the NPFL table with 38 points, three behind leaders Rivers United (41), who also have two games in hand. Nasarawa United sit second with 39 points from 23 matches.

Coach Admits ‘Panic Button’ Cost His Side Goals

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Amapakabo admitted that his players pressed the “panic button” too early, which affected their ability to convert chances in the gritty contest.

“I think one of the things that went wrong with the team is the fact that we pressed the panic button too early,” the former Flying Eagles goalkeeper said.

“We didn’t play to our form. We are a team that keeps the ball on the ground, spreads passes and creates space. But today, right from the first half, we started forcing the ball too early.

“When you force it like that, it becomes difficult for the players to concentrate. Even the chances we were able to create, we couldn’t take because the players were in a hurry.”

Amapakabo Bemoans Abia Warriors’ Poor Chance Conversion

The former Rangers International coach further lamented his side’s wastefulness in front of goal this season.

“One of the biggest problems we’ve had this season is our inability to convert chances, match in, match out. In the entire 90 minutes today, Wikki Tourists had only one shot on target, and that was the goal they scored.

“But that’s football sometimes. The season is still ongoing and we must keep working hard. I believe we can still get our scoring boots back.”

Amapakabo Reacts To Five Points Dropped At Home

Asked how he felt about picking just one point from six in consecutive home fixtures, Amapakabo admitted it was a painful outcome.

“As a coach, definitely I will feel bad that we dropped five points at home,” he said.

“We should have done better, but it’s still a league race.

“We’re the ones who put ourselves in this position, but it’s still open. We can still bring ourselves back into it. I just have to keep my players mentally and psychologically focused. It’s not over yet.”

Appeal For Calm Ahead Of Katsina United Clash

Abia Warriors will next travel to Katsina United this Sunday for their Matchday 24 encounter.

Amapakabo urged his players to remain calm and resist external pressure ahead of the long trip north.

“We have a very long journey to Katsina, so it’s all about staying calm. I told the players earlier that we are the ones who put ourselves in this position—don’t let anybody put you under pressure.

“We’ll travel to Katsina, rest and, like every other league game, we’ll play it and try to get something there.”

By Sab Osuji



