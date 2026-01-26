NPFL: Amapakabo Plays Down Abia Warriors’ Shock Home Defeat, Eyes Bounce-Back Against Wikki Tourists

Imama Amapakabo, Abia Warriors Head Coach, has played down his team’s 2–1 home defeat to visiting Nasarawa United in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 22 clash at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

The former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper also refused to blame any of his players — including his goalkeeper — for what has gone down as Abia Warriors’ first home defeat of the current campaign. Instead, Amapakabo took solace in the fact that such setbacks are part of football, recalling that his side have already secured five away victories this season.

Amapakabo Reflects On First Home Loss Of The Season

Responding to questions from sports journalists during the post-match press conference, Amapakabo noted that with 16 games still left on the fixtures, a total of 48 points remain available — leaving room for major shifts on the NPFL table.

Also Read: NPFL: Abia Warriors Coach Amapakabo Relishes Fourth Away Win Of 2025/2026 Season

“This one is done and dusted. We planned for this game to get the three points, but unfortunately, we couldn’t,” said the 2015/2016 NPFL title-winning coach with Rangers.

“We have to dust our boots and focus on Wednesday’s game against Wikki Tourists. It’s another opportunity to push for a win.”

Amapakabo Urges Calm, Backs Players Despite Defeat

The Abia Warriors boss stressed that one disappointing result would not define his team’s campaign, praising their impressive away form so far.

“We don’t crucify players because of one game. We’ve been fantastic on the road — five away wins is something good in itself.

“We just need to keep our heads on our shoulders. With 16 games still to go, it’s a long way off. We’ll continue working and believing in ourselves.”

Key Moments In Loss To Nasarawa United Loss

Chukwuemeka Obioma had earlier put Abia Warriors ahead in the 42nd minute, heading home Ekpere Oguocha’s cross.

However, Habibu Alakija equalised for Nasarawa United before Istifanus Goma netted the winner for the Solid Miners ten minutes after the restart.

“It was one of those bad days in the office,” Amapakabo admitted. “We lost because we were complacent.”

He reserved special praise for Nasarawa United’s second goal.

“That goal should be applauded. It was audacious — one of those goals that bring spectators to the stadium. Congratulations to Nasarawa United.”

Tactical Lapse And ‘Panic Button’ Moment

According to Amapakabo, his side lost composure after conceding.

“I think we pressed the panic button at a certain point. After the equaliser and the second goal, we started playing too many long balls instead of keeping the ball on the ground,” he remarked.

“Whenever we were deliberate in our play, we created chances. But on a bad day like this, the ball just refused to go into the net.”

Also Read: NPFL: Amapakabo Urges Abia Warriors Players To Develop Self-Belief In Front Of Goal

He also praised Nasarawa United goalkeeper Darlington Ivunda.

“They had a brilliant goalkeeper who stood firm and repelled everything. Overall, congratulations to Nasarawa United.”

Amapakabo Defends Goalkeeper Odah, Focus Shifts To Wikki Tourists

Amapakabo dismissed suggestions that his goalkeeper, Okiemute Odah, was jittery.

“These things happen in football. Every player has off days. Odah is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league and has saved us on several occasions.

“The first goal came from a communication breakdown between him and his defenders. It was a goal created from nothing — we gifted it to them.”

The Abia Warriors coach insisted there would be no blame game ahead of their next fixture.

“It’s not time to point fingers. We have a game on Wednesday (28 January) against Wikki Tourists, and that’s where our focus should be,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



