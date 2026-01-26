NPFL: Remo Stars, Kun Khalifat Battle To Draw In Ibadan

Holders Remo Stars held Kun Khalifat to a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 22 encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Oghenetega Ebetomame gave Kun Khalifat the lead in the sixth minute.

Remo Stars equalised through Ahmed Akinyele 11 minutes from time.

The Sky Blue Stars remain in 16th position on the table with 26 points.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will be away to Warri Wolves in Ozoro on Wednesday.

Kun Khalifat remain bottom of the log with 19 points.

The Owerri club will be up against Kwara United in their next game.



