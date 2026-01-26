He’s Offering Nothing –Ex-Spurs Star Urges Arteta To Drop Misfiring Odegaard

Ex-England striker Darren Bent has called on Mikel Arteta to drop Martin Odegaard from his starting XI, claiming Arsenal’s captain is ‘offering nothing’ from midfield.

Odegaard was named in the PFA Team of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2022/23 and 2023/24 and was widely considered to be among the finest midfielders in Premier League football.

However, Odegaard’s form dipped dramatically last term and the 27-year-old has struggled for consistency ever since in Arsenal colours, not helped by two separate injuries in recent months.

Despite a measly return of just one goal and three assists in the Premier League this season, Odegaard continued his run in the side for the Gunners’ clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Odegaard’s seventh straight start for the league leaders ended in disappointment, though, as Matheus Cunha fired the Red Devils to an unlikely victory in a five-goal thriller at the Emirates.

Arteta had seen enough long before Cunha’s stunning late winner, hauling Odegaard off for Eberechi Eze in only the 58th minute, along with Martin Zubimendi, Gabriel Jesus and Piero Hincapie.

There is a strong possibility Odegaard will be rested for Arsenal’s midweek Champions League clash with Kairat given the north Londoners are already through to this year’s last 16.

But according to Bent, the Arsenal boss would be well within his rights to leave Odegaard out of his side when the club return to top-flight action away to Leeds next weekend.

“Next weekend in the Premier League, Odegaard out. Out! Honestly, out,’ Bent – a lifelong fan of Arsenal – said on talkSPORT (via Metro).

“After Eze had that impact against Tottenham, where he was unbelievable, Odegaard came back in and he was better and I thought, “Okay, we’re going to get the Odegaard back from two years ago”, but he’s gone back to himself.

“He’s offering nothing. Give Eze four or five games.”

The former Tottenham and Charlton forward added: “Eze has to start and Odegaard has to come out.

“Give Eze a run of games now because he’s a special talent.

“The Noni Madueke-Bukayo Saka one is maybe a little bit different but Eze deserves an opportunity to have a go.

“Right now, in the attacking areas, no player can hold their hands up and say, “Do you know what? I don’t deserve to be dropped”, because they have all been poor.”



