NPFL: Mangut Lauds Nasarawa United’s Win At Abia Warriors

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has celebrated his team’s hard-earned victory over Abia Warriors.

The Solid Miners defeated their hosts 2-1 at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Former Enyimba striker Chukwuemeka Obioma gave Abia Warriors the lead two minutes before the break.

Substitute Habibu Alakija equalised for Nasarawa United in the 47th minute.

Jofrank Istifanus scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 55th minute.

Mangut Hails Away Win

Mangut praised his players for their impressive performance in the game.

“It’s quite a great win for us. We knew very well that we needed to get ourselves together to do what we did today,” Mangut told the club’s media.

“They(Abia Warriors) were leading 1-0 heading into the break, but we told ourselves that a loss today would further drag us down a dangerous position, which would not be good for our ambitions, and I am glad it paid off, because we took advantage of the goalkeeping error.

“All the players had a great game today, including the goalkeeper, Darlintin Ovunda who was quite exceptional as he has always been.

“I must give him credit for the massive saves he made today which proved decisive in our win today.”

The win lifted Nasarawa United to second position on the table.

They will be up against Enyimba in a matchday 23 encounter in Aba on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu




