‘I Told Him To Be Free’ — Dyche Reveals Man-To-Man Chat With Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has opened up on his personal conversation with Taiwo Awoniyi, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi scored his first Premier League goal in a year against Brentford on Sunday.

The Nigeria international endured a difficult spell at the start of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Dyche has however offered the striker another chance to impress at the City Ground.

Dyche Talks Up Awoniyi’s Performance

“I had a chat with him (Awoniyi) – nothing heavy – and reminded him to be free. He looked free when he came on. He worked very hard and it was a very good finish,” the Forest boss said.

“I’ve not gone too deeply with him (about the injury). That’s by the by. I certainly don’t keep reflecting back, I wasn’t here and I know what happened was very serious.

“It’s just talking to him generally. Just get on with it, come and enjoy yourself. It’s not that easy – professional enjoyment I call it. I don’t mean go out there like running around in the playground, you have professional responsibility.

“He had a soft spell a couple of weeks ago but then he’s come out of it. He’s looked sharper and come back to life, let’s say. I had no doubt about putting him on.”

By Adeboye Amosu





