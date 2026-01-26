‘I’ve Always Believed’ — Awoniyi Makes Forest Admission After Crucial Goal

Taiwo Awoniyi has reflected on his performance in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

Awoniyi rose off the bench to score Sean Dyche’s side second goal of the game.

It was the forward’s first top-flight goal for the Tricky Trees more than a year.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at the Premier League club this season.

Awoniyi On Tough Experience

Awoniyi said he never doubted his own ability to perform at the highest level.

“For me, I’ve always believed this is where I want to be,” Awoniyi told BBC Radio Nottingham.

“I’ve always believed I’m a Premier League player, no matter what is going on around me. That’s my focus.

“Unfortunately, with what I’ve been through over the last one-and-a-half years, I’ve not been playing a lot and haven’t been involved. The coach (Sean Dyche) came in and brought me back, which is something I’m happy about.

“Getting the goal is something I’m happy about. I’ve not been playing for a while so maybe that’s why the goals are not there.”

On Injury Struggles

Awoniyi ruptured his intestine when he collided with a post during Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester last May.

He was placed in an induced coma and underwent two operations, but his faith kept him going.

“I’ve always believed in God,” the front man said. “I’ve always believed in myself and I know He will always be there for me, no matter what.

“To be honest, that’s something about me and my family, where I grew up I’ve always said ‘I’ve seen worse’. The only thing that has kept me going is the man up there (God).

“I’ve always believed that he’s always there, no matter what. He is the greatest and holds the key to everything. With things like this, he makes me believe He will always be there for me.”

By Adeboye Amosu



