Carragher Raves About Awoniyi’s Performance Against Brentford

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has kind words for Taiwo Awoniyi after the forward’s impressive performance in Nottingham Forest’s victory over Brentford on Sunday,reports Completesports.com.

Sean Dyche’s side defeated their hosts 2-0, with Awoniyi coming off the bench to score the crucial second goal.

Igor Jesus opened scoring for the Tricky Trees in the 12th minute.

Awoniyi, who replaced Jesus in the 68th minute put the game beyond the hosts with a fine second 11 minutes from time.

Fed by Morgan Gibbs-White, the forward went on a terrific run before slotting the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was the 28-year-old’s first top-flight goal for more than a year.

Carragher Lauds Awoniyi

Carragher was impressed with the way the Nigeria international took his goal.

“What a goal, absolutely fantastic, it’s exactly what you want your striker to do. He’s just come on, he’s full of running, he’s fresh, and he’s powerful,” he said on Sky Sports.

By Adeboye Amosu



